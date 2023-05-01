Financial Life Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,385 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 85,458 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,999. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average is $94.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

