Financial Life Advisors Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Life Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $214.34. 21,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,452. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $237.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.