Financial Review: Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV) versus FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) and Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of FLEX LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FLEX LNG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FLEX LNG and Caspian Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEX LNG 54.05% 16.95% 5.81% Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEX LNG $347.92 million 5.26 $188.04 million $3.52 9.78 Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares FLEX LNG and Caspian Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FLEX LNG has higher revenue and earnings than Caspian Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FLEX LNG and Caspian Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEX LNG 0 6 0 0 2.00 Caspian Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

FLEX LNG currently has a consensus price target of $158.00, indicating a potential upside of 359.17%. Given FLEX LNG’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FLEX LNG is more favorable than Caspian Services.

Risk and Volatility

FLEX LNG has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caspian Services has a beta of 5.22, meaning that its share price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FLEX LNG beats Caspian Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Caspian Services

Caspian Services, Inc. provides oilfield services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Vessel Operations, Geophysical Services, and Marine Base Services segments. The Vessel Operations segment consist of chartering a fleet of shallow draft offshore support vessels to customers performing oil and gas exploration activities in the Kazakhstan Sector of the North Caspian Sea. The Geophysical Services segment provides seismic data acquisition services to oil and gas companies operating onshore in Kazakhstan. The Marine Base Services segment operates a marine base located at the Port of Bautino on the North Caspian Sea. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

