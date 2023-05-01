Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW) Short Interest Up 19.4% in April

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Strategies Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $991,000.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 31,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,946. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About Financial Strategies Acquisition

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

