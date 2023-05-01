First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,970,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after buying an additional 70,725 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,590,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,124,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after buying an additional 54,862 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

