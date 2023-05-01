First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.29.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. Analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0969 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

