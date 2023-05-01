First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 234,897 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 93,502 shares.The stock last traded at $64.02 and had previously closed at $63.83.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $701.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 882.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 246.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

