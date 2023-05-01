First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,467. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

