First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,467. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.