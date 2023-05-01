First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Stock Holdings Cut by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,067 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.87% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.08. 20,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,247. The company has a market capitalization of $295.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

