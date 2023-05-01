First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,425 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,244 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 654,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 428,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 284,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FCT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.78. 30,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,564. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

