FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSV. StockNews.com raised FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.20.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $150.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.84. FirstService has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,913,000 after purchasing an additional 776,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $56,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,033,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,406,000 after buying an additional 288,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after buying an additional 287,863 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 305,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 278,793 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

