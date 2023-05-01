FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.34-$7.94 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.38.

FMC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $123.76. 910,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,307. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in FMC by 34.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

