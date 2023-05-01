Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 571 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 168,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.85. 14,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,125. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.79 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,092.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

