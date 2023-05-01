Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000. Meta Platforms comprises 0.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Shares of META stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.76. 1,563,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,002,789. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.08. The firm has a market cap of $619.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.