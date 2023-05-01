Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 705 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,384. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.