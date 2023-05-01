Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.43.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $395.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.21. The company has a market capitalization of $375.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.00 and a 1 year high of $404.31.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

