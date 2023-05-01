Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 104 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE V opened at $232.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day moving average is $216.34. The stock has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

