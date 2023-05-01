Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 638 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.