Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.81. 3,794,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856,645. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $69.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

