Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 137,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,456,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,816,000 after purchasing an additional 823,807 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 101,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,359,000 after purchasing an additional 916,165 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,760,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,419,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 440,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $46.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.