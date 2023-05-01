Fortress Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 504.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.