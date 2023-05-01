Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $237.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $250.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.60.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

