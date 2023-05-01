Fortress Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 3,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HD opened at $299.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

