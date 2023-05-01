Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.63 million-$479.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.46 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Forward Air Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FWRD traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,910. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average is $105.79.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after acquiring an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forward Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forward Air by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 359,147 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

