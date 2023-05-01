Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.63 million-$479.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.46 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FWRD traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,910. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average is $105.79.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after acquiring an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forward Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forward Air by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 359,147 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.