Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.7% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,953,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,747,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,764,592. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

