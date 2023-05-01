Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.07 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Live Nation Entertainment makes up about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $68.73. The company had a trading volume of 340,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $106.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

