Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Discover Financial Services comprises 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 185.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.38. 373,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,335. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

