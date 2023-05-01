Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 8,265 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Crown Castle accounts for 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,949 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $81,419,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,994,000 after acquiring an additional 451,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.79. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

