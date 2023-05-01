Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in BCE by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BCE by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in BCE by 363.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
BCE Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:BCE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.24. 218,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,125. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.
BCE Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
