Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Pinnacle West Capital makes up about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,834,000 after buying an additional 171,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,508,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.10. 133,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $81.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

