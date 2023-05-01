Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Shares Down 9%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. 13,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 12,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.
Franklin Wireless Stock Down 9.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.15.
Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Wireless
About Franklin Wireless
Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
