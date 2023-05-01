Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Shares Down 9%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. 13,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 12,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Franklin Wireless Stock Down 9.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.15.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Wireless

About Franklin Wireless

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Wireless by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Wireless by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

