Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Down 12.9% in April

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,682. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.05. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $111.86 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.