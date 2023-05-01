FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Down 21.5% in April

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 1.3 %

FTAIP stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

