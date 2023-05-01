FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,383,357 shares in the company, valued at $41,381,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,383,357 shares in the company, valued at $41,381,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $99,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 346,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,581.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,846. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FTC Solar by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in FTC Solar by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTC Solar Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

FTCI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 589,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,055. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.69. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 80.94% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.