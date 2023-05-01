Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Bought by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Galapagos makes up 1.9% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Galapagos worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 147.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 58.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.51. 69,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,905. Galapagos NV has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.09). Galapagos had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

