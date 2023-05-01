Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 115,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,514,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 296,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.32. 2,010,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,204,780. The company has a market cap of $186.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

