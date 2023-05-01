Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Bunge by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BG. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.

Bunge Stock Performance

BG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.58. The stock had a trading volume of 75,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,030. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $118.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.