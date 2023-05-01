Garrison Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,867,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.55. The stock had a trading volume of 398,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

