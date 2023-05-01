Garrison Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 2.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.29. 158,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,818. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.88.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

