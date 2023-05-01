Garrison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.5% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $191.02. The company had a trading volume of 456,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

