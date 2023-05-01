Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.8% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.82. The company had a trading volume of 703,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,500. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

