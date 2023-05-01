Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 4.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,916,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AutoZone by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,664.53.

NYSE AZO traded up $18.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,682.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,515.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2,467.12. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,722.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

