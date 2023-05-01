George Weston (TSE:WN) Hits New 52-Week High at $183.92

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$183.92 and last traded at C$182.77, with a volume of 3868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$181.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.33.

George Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$173.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 11.4993679 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 300 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.16, for a total transaction of C$50,148.99. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total transaction of C$581,143.04. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 300 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.16, for a total value of C$50,148.99. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,725 shares of company stock worth $796,594. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

