GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

