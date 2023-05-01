Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.52

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.39. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 265 shares.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62. The company has a market cap of $973.57 million, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 699,183 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Featured Stories

