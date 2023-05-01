Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.52

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.39. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 265 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62. The company has a market cap of $973.57 million, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.49.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.51 million during the quarter.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
