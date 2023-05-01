Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Update

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Helium Stock Performance

HECOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,777. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Global Helium has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.53.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.

