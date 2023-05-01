Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Update

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Helium Stock Performance
HECOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,777. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Global Helium has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.53.
Global Helium Company Profile
