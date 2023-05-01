Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Down 9.2% in April

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN traded down $9.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,989,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 234.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average of $105.97. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Citigroup began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

