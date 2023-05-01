Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 798,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,086,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of GTII traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.46. 793,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,814. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Global Tech Industries Group has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $8.97.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

