Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Gogo Price Performance

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,471. Gogo has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

About Gogo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 312,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.