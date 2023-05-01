Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Gogo Price Performance
NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,471. Gogo has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.28.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Gogo
About Gogo
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.
See Also
