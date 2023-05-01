Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Golar LNG Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.11. 757,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,514. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
